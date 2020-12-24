Coronavirus: Karnataka govt withdraws night curfew order

New Delhi: Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew its night curfew order that was to be enforced in the wake of coronavirus.

"Night curfew order, issued earlier, has been withdrawn after reviewing the situation on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee," said Chief Minister's Office, Karnataka.

In a statement, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said: "In view of the public opinion that there was no need for night curfew, the decision was reviewed and after consulting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials it has been decided to withdraw the night curfew," Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to exercise self-restraint by wearing facemasks, hand hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

ln the light of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the United Kingdom, the Karnataka Police had on Thursday even issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the night curfew, supposed to be imposed in the state between 11 pm and 5 am, effective till January 2.

Kamal Pant, IPS, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City said that there will be no restriction in the movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicle,s or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.

"All industries, companies, organizations which require operations at night will be permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff. Movement of employees of such organization will be allowed on producing valid lD card issued by their respective organization or institution," the SOP reads.

The industries and factories which require 24/7 operations are allowed to operate without any restrictions.

As per the SOP, the movement of long-distance night buses, train services, and air services are permitted.

Karnataka reported 958 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,12,340 and toll to 12,038, the health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 1,206 patients getting discharged after recovery, leaving 13,736 active cases.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 550 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone. Cumulatively 9,12,340 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,038 deaths and 8,86,547 discharges.

