Karnataka government is yet to decide when to reopen schools for the students of class 1 to 5, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. He further informed that soon guidelines will be issued once again to restrict organising large-scale events and rallies in view of violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Bommai told reporters today, "No, we have not considered it yet. We will see how things will function with class 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions. "

Schools in the state has already reopened for students of class 9 to 12 from August 23, and class 6,7 and 8 will reopen from September 6.

Speaking on the topic of large-scale events, rallies, the chief minister said, "We are taking all these things seriously, as few such events have taken place, we will once again announce guidelines for such events."

Several incidents of events or meetings by political parties, including by the ruling BJP which organised "Jan Ashirwad Yatras" across the state, has witnessed a large-scale gathering of people, in violation of COVID-19 protocols, and they have come under intense criticism.

COVID-19 update in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 1,220 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 29,53,064 and the toll to 37,380. The day also saw 1,175 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,97,254.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (319), as the city saw 202 discharges and eight deaths, the highest in the state. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,404, a health department bulletin said. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.55 per cent.

