Karnataka, Gujarat top Indian states to adopt clean energy, Bengal and Bihar lag behind, says report
Karnataka and Gujarat have topped in the list of Indian states adopting cleaner energy transition. Whereas, states like Bihar, West Bengal and UP lagged behind in the transition
Showcasing a strong commitment towards clean energy adoption, Karnataka and Gujarat have made maximum progress towards clean electricity transition. Whereas, states like West Bengal, Bihar and UP are lagging far behind in the field, says a joint report published by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×