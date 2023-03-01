“India’s revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets have put the country on the right path for transitioning its electricity sector. To achieve those targets, the centre now needs the cooperation of the states to move faster in their clean electricity transitions. This means states redoubling their efforts to walk the electricity transition pathway, and both central and state governments tracking progress and taking corrective measures as required," says the report’s co-author Vibhuti Garg, Director, South Asia, IEEFA. Following are the key highlights of the reports about Indian states' preparedness.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}