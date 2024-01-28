Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday justified the move of Mandya district authorities to take down a Hanuman flag from a 108-feet pole in Keragodu village, saying the national flag should have been hoisted instead, news agency PTI reported.

"It is not right. I have asked (the authorities concerned) to hoist the national flag," the news agency quoted the chief minister as saying.

The move has triggered a massive controversy. A large contingent of police personnel has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure after locals (people from the 12 surrounding villages) gathered to protest against the removal of the saffron flag (Hanuma Dwaja). Opposition is blaming the ruling Congress for the unrest.

"When the Gram Panchayat board decided to hoist the Hanuman flag in the village of Keragodu in Mandya district, the state government showed the audacity to bring down the flag through the police force. The Congress government is the reason behind the deteriorating law and order situation of the state," said Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra.

What happened in Keragodu village of Keragodu?

During the day, the district authorities removed the 'Hanuma dwaja', a saffron flag bearing lord Hanuman's portrait, from a 108-ft-tall flag post in Keragodu village of Mandya.

Earlier today, the locals supported by the activists of BJP, JD(S) and Bajrang Dal launched a massive protest against the authorities for trying to remove the flag. Several villagers, including a significant number of women, vehemently protested against the removal. The district police had to resort to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The removal of the saffron flag created a massive controversy leading to a protest by a large gathering of locals from the surrounding villages, along with members of Opposition parties.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 9th time after returning to NDA

PTI reported that residents of Keragodu and 12 neighbouring villages, along with certain organisations, had funded the installation of the flag post.

The police action was taken after complaints from unknown persons. The taluk panchayat executive officer directed the gram panchayat officials to remove the flag, the agency reported.

Mandya District in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy clarified that the flagpole's location falls under the panchayat's jurisdiction, and permission was obtained to hoist the national flag, which was done on Republic Day, "but it was replaced by another flag that evening".

Also Read | India will become auto technology provider to the developing world: Bhargava

However, he expressed readiness to support the installation of the Hanuman flag at a private place or near a temple.

"There may be politics behind it (the installation of the Hanuman flag replacing the National Flag). I don't know who is behind it ...This country works under democracy and the Constitution. "Tomorrow they may say they want to hoist the flag (saffron flag) in front of the DC's office. Can it be allowed? If it is permitted at one place, it will extend to other places. This is the only reservation," he said.

"We are not here to hurt our youth. I have spoken to officials, police and youths. We are ready to install the Hanuman flag at a private place or near a temple. We will support them. We too are Rama Bhaktas," he added.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader R Ashoka in Bengaluru condemned the government's "anti-Hindu stance" and police intervention, stating that the Hanuma Dwaja was raised with the gram panchayat's approval, but the Congress government "all of a sudden" removed it.

Labelling the government's action an "anti-Rama stand" and an "insult to lord Hanuman", he asked. "What was the need for police action? Why didn't the administration speak to the villagers? There was a gram panchayat resolution to allow the flag."

Meanwhile, the BJP state chief has directed party leaders and workers to hold a protest at all the district headquarters of the state tomorrow (January 29), condemning the "anti-Hindu policy" of the state's Congress government and for "insulting" the National Flag.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!