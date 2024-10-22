Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Karnataka HC adjourns Darshan's bail plea in Renukaswamy murder case till October 28

Karnataka HC adjourns Darshan's bail plea in Renukaswamy murder case till October 28

Livemint

Karnataka HC adjourns Darshan's bail plea in Renukaswamy murder case till October 28

Darshan Thoogudeepa's bail plea in Renukaswamy murder case was adjourned till October 28

Karnataka High Court has adjourned the hearing of actor Darshan's bail application till October 28.

The bail application hearing was held today in a single-judge bench headed by Justice Vishwajit Shetty. BV Nagesh, who argued for Darshan, appealed that Darshan, who is suffering from severe back pain, has to undergo surgery. Therefore, he requested that the bail be granted. Darshan is already being treated. He asked that the bail be given as soon as possible as he needs a surgical operation as soon as possible. At this time, the judge directed to submit the medical reports immediately and adjourned the next hearing to October 28.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

