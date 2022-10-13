Karnataka HC advises state govt, ride-hailing firms to arrive at common ground

The High Court of Karnataka has suggested that the State government and autorickshaw-hiring aggregators to arrive at a common ground. Following the State's directives to aggregators to cease operations, the court was hearing petitions from Uber India Systems Private Limited and ANI Technologies Private Limited. The aggregators had also been warned that they would be fined for every autorickshaw found plying on the online demand platforms.
The Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator (KODTTA) regulations were published by the government in 2016. On the basis of them, online aggregator firms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido were granted permission to introduce online cab hiring services via mobile apps.
After a meeting, the authorities issued an order on 6 October this year declaring that the online apps' autorickshaw cab services were in violation of the law and their license. It was believed that only cars and not autorickshaws were eligible for taxi services.
The petition by the aggregator Uber states: “Without any basis, the impugned notice further states that the petitioner is charging higher rates of fare than the fares fixed as per the notification issued by the State from time to time."
The hearing was postponed by the single judge bench that heard the aggregators' arguments today. The Bench observed that although the customers found the services provided by the online aggregators to be helpful, there were also reservations about the additional fees levied and the penalties for changing or cancelling reservations. It was recommended that the authorities and the aggregators reach an understanding regarding the matter.
The aggregators' advocate contended that there were no additional fees associated with the service and that they only split commission with the rickshaw owners. Additionally, it was asserted that when the licences were granted in accordance with the KODTTA regulations, it was not made clear that autorickshaws were exempt from its jurisdiction.
The Advocate General, speaking on behalf of the State, claimed that app-based aggregators were surcharging customers more than the rates set by the authorities. Because they lacked a licence to aggregate auto rickshaws, their services were suspended. A meeting would take place today, it was announced to the court. The court announced that it would take up the case again on Friday.
