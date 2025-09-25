Karnataka HC declines to stay ‘caste survey’, says data collected shall not be disclosed

The Karnataka High Court declined on Thursday to stay the ongoing social and educational survey, popularly known as the caste survey. The court directed the state government to maintain confidentiality of data and maintain that the survey should be voluntary.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi said they "do not find reason to interdict the ongoing survey".

"We, however, state that the data collected shall not be disclosed to anyone. The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes [KSCBC] shall ensure that data is fully protected and confidential," news agency PTI cited the Karnataka High Court bench as saying.

The judges also directed the KSCBC to issue public notification that this survey is voluntary and no one is compelled to disclose any information, which the enumerators have to tell the public.

Karnataka 'caste survey' The Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as 'caste census' is underway in Karnataka, despite reports of technical glitches and server issues at several places across the state on Tuesday, official sources told news agency PTI on September 23.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced recently that Karnataka will conduct a new Socio-Economic and Educational Survey from September 22 to October 7, according to a report by India Today.

Siddaramaiah noted that the 2015 caste census was never officially accepted by the government. Given that ten years have passed since that survey, he stressed the need for a fresh exercise to reflect the current social conditions, according to the report.

“Many religions and castes exist in society. There is diversity and inequality, too. The Constitution says everyone should be equal and social justice needs to be done,” the Chief Minister said, as reported by India Today.

According to PTI, the survey will see as many as 1.75 lakh enumerators, mostly government school teachers, covering around 7 crore people in approximately 2 crore households across the state.

The survey at an estimated cost of ₹420 crore, is being conducted "scientifically," with a 60-question questionnaire prepared for the exercise, according to officials. The commission is expected to submit its report to the government by December.

According to officials, each household will be geo-tagged using its electricity meter number and will be assigned a Unique Household ID (UHID).