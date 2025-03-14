Karnataka HC gives big relief to former CM BS Yediyurappa in POSCO case, stays lower court summons

The Karnataka High Court on Friday gave veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa a big relief in his POSCO case proceedings by staying a summons order by the lower court, ANI reported.

He was scheduled to appear before the court on March 15, it added.

Earlier on March 7, the Karnataka HC had granted anticipatory bail to Yediyurappa, while remitting the case registered against him to the trial court.

The case was filed on March 14 of the previous year following a complaint from the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who accused Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting her daughter during a meeting on February 2 at his residence in Dollars Colony.

On June 27, the CID submitted a charge sheet in the Fast Track Court, which alleged that Yediyurappa and three other accused individuals paid money to the complainant and her minor daughter in exchange for their silence, PTI reported.

The charge sheet included charges under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, as well as Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of evidence), and 214 (offering gifts or restoring property to conceal an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The other three accused—Arun YM, Rudresh M, and G Mariswamy, who are associates of Yediyurappa—face charges under Sections 204 and 214 of the IPC.

The 54-year-old complainant passed away in May of the previous year at a private hospital due to lung cancer.

