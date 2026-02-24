Karnataka HC grants interim relief to actor in local deity mockery row; warns, ‘You could be Ranveer Singh or anyone...'

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka government not to take any coercive action against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in connection with an FIR registered over his alleged derogatory remarks related to the depiction of a deity in Kantara: Chapter 1.

The court granted interim protection on the condition that the actor fully cooperates with the ongoing investigation.

Petition Against FIR Heard by Bench A single-member bench of M. Nagaprasanna heard Singh’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered at the High Grounds police station. The complaint pertains to remarks made during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India held in Goa on November 28, 2025.

Defence Says Remarks Were Meant as Tribute Senior advocate Sajjan Poovayya, appearing for the actor, submitted that Singh had expressed regret over what was described as an inappropriate statement.

According to the defence, the act was intended as a tribute out of admiration for Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1 and was not meant to hurt religious sentiments.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh seeks Karnataka HC relief in ‘Kantara’ daiva mimicry case

Court Stresses Responsibility of Public Figures During the hearing, the bench made strong oral observations on the responsibility of celebrities while making public statements. Referring to Shetty’s portrayal of the deity in the film, the court remarked that, regardless of whether Singh was aware of the cultural context, he should have acted with sensitivity.

"You could be Ranveer Singh or anyone. But one shouldn't have behaved with such insensitivity. Ranveer might be a superstar. It was not expected from him, who has the power to influence people," the bench observed.

The court also underscored the lasting impact of public remarks, noting that while people may forget, “the internet won't forget.”

Controversy Over IFFI Performance The controversy arose from Singh’s appearance at IFFI 2025, where he allegedly mimicked a sacred Daiva sequence from Kantara: Chapter 1. He reportedly referred to the revered Chavundi Daiva as a "female ghost" or "devil" while imitating the deity’s expressions.

The act was viewed by some sections as mocking religious traditions, leading to a private complaint by a Bengaluru-based advocate.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh threat case: Look Out Circular issued against Bishnoi gang member

FIR Registered Under BNS Provisions Following the complaint filed in Bengaluru, an FIR was registered under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Singh later approached the High Court seeking quashing of the case.

While granting interim relief, the court directed the State and other respondents to file their objections. The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 2.