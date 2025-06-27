Karnataka HC junks FIR against ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai's ‘wherever stone is thrown, Waqf property is found’ comment

The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed a criminal case registered against Lok Sabha MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, accused of making an objectionable statement during a protest rally to condemn the actions of the Waqf Board and the state government. He had alleged that they had grabbed the properties of farmers and temples.

Bommai was booked on allegations that he promoted enmity between religious groups by accusing Waqf authorities of land encroachment. The alleged comments were reportedly made during a protest rally organised by the BJP in November 2024 to condemn the Waqf Board and the Congress-led State government for allegedly grabbing properties of farmers and temples.

Among other comments, Bommai is said to have commented that "if a stone is thrown in Savanur, wherever it falls, it is waqf land."

What the Karnataka HC said While allowing the BJP leader's petition, the High Court bench said, “If the impugned complaint and FIR is perused keeping in mind the principles elucidated it is clear that – except stating that wherever a stone is thrown, Waqf property is to be found – Apart from that there are no allegations to attract the offense.”

"In light of the vague, bald, omnibus, laconic allegations made in the impugned complaint.. coupled with principles stated by the apex court and this court.. I am of the view that the continuation of the impugned proceedings .. would amount to abuse of process of law.. allowed, quashed," Justice SR Krishna Kumar said.

He was booked under Section 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS). This was challenged by Bommai through two petitions, which contended that the criminal complaints were frivolous and vindictive, a Bar and Bench report said.

According to the report, the High Court clarified that the order was restricted to only Bommai and will not apply to an other persons accused in the case.

Waqf Bill, 2025 President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session in April. The President also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against it, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The bill, first introduced in August last year, was revised following recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. It amends the original Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to streamline the administration of Waqf properties across India. Key features include improving the registration process and incorporating technology to enhance the efficiency of Waqf board operations.

