The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed the Uttar Pradesh Police's notice sent to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari under Section 41A of CrPC in connection with a video related to assault a Muslim man in Loni, Ghaziabad.

The UP Police notice mandated the Twitter India chief to appear before them for an enquiry. The court further said if the UP Police needs to question Maheshwari, they can do so by visiting his office or home address or even virtually.

The Karnataka HC also said that the notice issued under Section 41A of the CrPC can be treated as issued under Section 160. The court said the notice issued to Maheshwari by the UP police was "malafide". "The notice under 41A appears malafide," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Maheshwari claimed that Twitter India is an independent entity as its parent company Twitter Inc does not have a single share in it.

The submission was made during the hearing at the court by a single judge bench on a petition by Maheshwari, challenging the notice issued by the UP police, seeking his personal appearance as part of its probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded by a user on the microblogging site.

As Justice G Narendra sought to know whether the US-headquartered Twitter Inc could be called a parent company, Maheshwari's counsel C V Nagesh said, "Twitter Inc is a parent company. We have absolutely nothing to do with that (Twitter Inc). It (Twitter India) is an independent organisation and independent institution."

When the judge asked about the promoters and the shareholding patterns of Twitter India, Nagesh said that Twitter India is only an affiliated company of Twitter Inc.

The judge then pointed out that there is no such thing as an affiliated company. In normal terms, it is called a sister company or associate, depending on the shareholding and memorandum of association. To this, Nagesh said, "Let me go on record that Twitter USA (Inc) does not hold a single share in Twitter India. That's why I am submitting that it's a totally different entity."

The Ghaziabad Police last month booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India Pvt.Ltd. (Twitter India), news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

They were booked over the circulation of a video in which an elderly man Abdul Shamad Saifi alleges that he was thrashed by some young men, who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on 5 June. The video was shared to cause communal unrest, the police said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.