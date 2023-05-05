Karnataka HC refuses to stay PM Modi's rally ahead of polls - Here's why2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:02 PM IST
With mere days left before the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Karnataka HC has refused to stay PM Modi's rallies.
The Karnataka High Court refused to stay Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in the poll-bound state on Friday, noting that there were "elements of public interest". The development comes less than a week before the state Assembly elections, even as the PM head two roadshows. The petitioner had contended that roadshows and rallies - by any political party - would disrupt normal life and affect citizens in Bengaluru and other major cities.
