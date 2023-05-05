The Karnataka High Court refused to stay Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in the poll-bound state on Friday, noting that there were "elements of public interest". The development comes less than a week before the state Assembly elections, even as the PM head two roadshows. The petitioner had contended that roadshows and rallies - by any political party - would disrupt normal life and affect citizens in Bengaluru and other major cities.

The court observed that polls in India were akin to "festive celebrations" with historical records indicating that rallies had been held since the first general election in 1952.

"The political rallies have some elements of dissemination of knowledge and information about the election process to the public at large," publications quoted the HC as saying.

Prime Minister Modi held two roadshows on Friday, traversing through the Ballari and Tumakuru districts. Prime Minister Modi will also hold a roadshow from Hosatippasandra to the war memorial near Brigade Road on Saturday. He will also address two rallies in Badami and Haveri tomorrow.

“Congress has now started objecting to saying Jai Bajrangbali. Congress has become a slave to appeasement and vote-bank politics. Congress can never work for the welfare of Karnataka. It can never develop Karnataka. The people of Karnataka have understood the game of the Congress and the JDS. A vote to JDS will give Karnataka a weak and unstable government and a weak government can never build a strong Karnataka," the PM asserted in Tumakuru today.

In recent days the Congress and BJP have also approached the Election Commission seeking restrictions against the other party's utterances. Elections are slated to be held in a single phase on May 10, with votes being counted on the 13th.

