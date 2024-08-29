Relief for D Shivkumar: Karnataka HC rejects CBI plea to probe corruption charges

Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed all petitions challenging a cabinet order revoking sanction for CBI probe against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar said that he would accept the court's decision as that of God's while responding to questions linked to disproportionate assets (DA) case against him.

"I believe in the Courts, and I believe in God. I will accept the Court's decision as God's decision," he said.

When asked about a complaint lodged against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Shivakumar said, "I don't understand why some are targeting the Chief Minister. Nothing will happen to him. It was the BJP that allotted compensatory sites to the CM's wife in exchange for the land. The CM has no role in this."

In a 67-page judgment, the high court said the matters raised in the pleas have to be addressed by the Supreme Court.