Karnataka HC reserves order on hijab row

- During week-long hearings, the state government said that it has left it to institutions to decide the uniform
Hijab row: After days after hearing, the Karnataka High Court on Friday reserved its order on various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in education institutions.
During week-long hearings, the state government said that it has left it to institutions to decide on the uniform and that the right to wear the headscarf falls under the category of 19(1)(A) and not Article 25 as has been argued by the petitioners.
"The right to wear Hijab falls under Article 19(1)(A) and not Article 25. If one wishes to wear Hijab, then there is no restriction 'subject to the institutional discipline'. The rights claimed under Article 19(1)(A) is related to Article 19(2) where the government places a reasonable restriction subjected to institutional restriction," Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi told the bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit
The hijab controversy in the southern state began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.
