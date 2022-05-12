Karnataka HC stays Centre's notification on higher fee, penalty on aged vehicles

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways increasing the fee and penalty on vehicles that are more than 15-years-old. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The enhanced fee came into effect from April one this year. The Ministry issued the notification on October 4 last year. In 2017, the High Court had quashed a similar notification issued by the Union Government earlier.

"Learned counsel for the petitioner submits that the identical notification issued by the respondent No.1/Central is quashed by this court in WP No. 10499/2017," the HC noted and issued an emergent notice to the respondents in connection with the new notification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The High Court vacation bench of Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar stayed the October 4, 2021 notification “till the next date of hearing." The case will be next heard after the respondents have been served the notice.

The Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners' Association had approached the HC against the latest notification by the Ministry. As per the notification, fee for renewal of registration of cars older than 15 years was enhanced from ₹600 to ₹5,000 and bikes from ₹300 to ₹1,000.

Fitness renewal certificate fee for buses and trucks older than 15 years was enhanced from ₹1,500 to ₹12,500. Fitness renewal was made mandatory for commercial vehicles every year. Delay in applying renewal of certificate attracts an additional fee of ₹500 per month for commercial vehicles and ₹50 for each day of delay after the expiry of the certificate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

