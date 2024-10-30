Karnataka HC to rule on actor Darshan’s bail Plea today in Renukaswamy murder case: What’s at stake?

The Karnataka High Court will rule on actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's interim bail request amid the Renukaswamy murder case. His lawyer seeks surgery approval, while the state questions the choice of hospital and the medical reports' details.

Written By Sayantani
Published30 Oct 2024, 09:42 AM IST
The advocate argued that Darshan required immediate surgery for L1 and L5 back pain, as diagnosed by doctors at Bengaluru’s VIMS Hospital (ANI)
The advocate argued that Darshan required immediate surgery for L1 and L5 back pain, as diagnosed by doctors at Bengaluru’s VIMS Hospital (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The Karnataka High Court is set to deliver a ruling on Wednesday regarding the interim bail application of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently incarcerated as a suspect in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case.

Legal Proceedings and Medical Reports

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty has reserved the order following detailed arguments from Darshan’s legal representative, senior advocate C V Nagesh, and State Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar. The State presented sealed medical reports from Ballari Central Prison, where Darshan is detained, along with input from the Head of Neurology at a government hospital in Ballari.

Nagesh claims that the actor is suffering from numbness in both feet and has requested approval for surgery at a private hospital in Mysuru, which Darshan is willing to fund.

The Prosecutor opposed the request, asserting that the medical documentation failed to specify the duration of hospitalisation required for the actor.

‘Why Mysuru?’ Karnataka HC Questions Actor Darshan's Demand

The court referenced Supreme Court precedents that suggest the State cannot dictate an undertrial's choice of medical treatment. However, Justice Shetty raised concerns about why Mysuru was chosen for the procedure. “Why Mysuru? Let a doctor in Bengaluru examine you and provide an assessment of the surgery’s urgency and duration. Interim bail is time-limited, and we need to understand how long you would be hospitalised,” he stated.

Nagesh maintained his preference for the Mysuru facility, while Kumar proposed that Darshan undergo a health evaluation by a state-appointed medical board.

Background of Renukaswamy murder case

Darshan’s bail application was initially rejected by a sessions court on September 21, prompting him to appeal to the High Court for interim relief to seek medical treatment. The case against him centres on the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor. It is alleged that Renukaswamy sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda, a co-accused, which incited Darshan’s anger and led to the fatal incident.

Renukaswamy’s body was discovered near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli on June 9. It is reported that Raghavendra, a member of Darshan’s fan club, brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar under the pretense of a meeting with the actor, where he was subsequently tortured and murdered.

Renukaswamy murder case: Investigation Continues

The post-mortem report indicated that Renukaswamy died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple blunt force injuries.

Police investigations have identified Pavithra as the primary instigator behind the murder, alleging that she conspired with others to execute the crime.

30 Oct 2024, 09:42 AM IST
