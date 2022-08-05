‘This would make makers of Constitution shiver in their graves…,’ Karnataka HC2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Karnataka High Court has upheld ban on the sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits
Karnataka High Court upheld an order by the police department to withdraw the No-Objection Certificate issued for the sale of firecrackers within the limits of Bengaluru city. Interestingly, maybe for the first time ever, the court used photographs of people injured by firecrackers such as youngsters and children who lost their eyesight to firecracker injuries in its judgement.