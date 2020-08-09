New Delhi: Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Twitter, he said that he was tested after he got hit by flu and that he's hospitalised at a state-owned hospital in Bengaluru because he has been visiting the state's 30 districts in the wake of pandemic.

"From the time of Corona's appearance, I have had the opportunity to visit the 30 districts and work in harmony with the government's desire to treat people well. It is in this backdrop that I am going to be hospitalised and treated," he said in Kannada in a series of tweets.

"All those who have been in contact with me recently have been requested to take precautionary measures," he further said.

Sriramulu has been recently spotted at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru discussing with doctors the health status of Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who have been recently hit with coronavirus.

Karnataka on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of over 7,000 cases and 93 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,72,102 and the toll past the 3,000 mark, the Health department said.

The day also saw 5,006 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 7,178 fresh cases reported today, 2,665 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The previous single day high was recorded on August 6 with 6,805 cases.

As of August 8 evening, cumulatively 1,72,102 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 3,091 deaths and 89,238 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

