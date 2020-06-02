Karnataka health minister participates in event, flouts social distancing norms

BENGALURU: Karnataka health minister B.Sriramulu stoked controversy on Tuesday after he participated in an event where a few hundred people had gathered, flouting social distancing norms.

The gathering in Chitradurga, about 200 km from Bengaluru, saw people cheering on as an earth mover raised a huge garland of apples to felicitate the minister. The crowd also showered flowers on the minister.

"He had gone to conduct a pooja ceremony when locals gathered and facilitated him," said a member of Sriramulu's media team.

The minister could not be reached for comment.

Sriramulu had triggered a similar controversy when around 100,000 people attended the lavish wedding ceremony of his daughter in Bengaluru on 5 March. The minister had earlier advocated against large gatherings.

The Chitradurga incident comes at a time when Karnataka is witnessing a sharp surge in covid-19 cases. Most of those who tested positive have returned from other states.

There has been a rise in cases across India even as the union and state governments deliberate on further lifting of lockdown restrictions but with safety measures.

Though political leaders have been actively promoting social distancing, a few have been callous are are participating in events that attract large crowds.

Some have even flouted social distancing norms for photo opportunities when carrying out activities such as distribution of ration and food to people hit by the lockdown.

Earlier, former Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy and his son, Nikhil had also participated in an event in Channapatana, about 60 km from Bengaluru.

