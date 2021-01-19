OPEN APP
Karnataka: Health worker, who got Covid-19 vaccine, dies of heart attack

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 09:45 AM IST ANI

The death of the 43-year-old man in Bellary, who was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, was caused by cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to acute anteroseptal wall MI, said the Karnataka Health Department on Monday.

The death of the 43-year-old man in Bellary, who was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, was caused by cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to acute anteroseptal wall MI, said the Karnataka Health Department on Monday.

The deceased Nagaraju was a permanent employee of the health department who was vaccinated on January 16 around 1 pm and was normal till Monday morning.

"Today morning when he came to duty, he complained of chest pain at around 9.30 am and collapsed. He was treated immediately and referred to Jindal Sanjeeveni hospital for higher treatment where he was admitted at 11.15 am. The highest level of treatment was provided, but he could not be saved," the department said in a statement.

"Apart from him, none of the other health care workers who took the vaccine from the same vial had any adverse events. The district-level AEFI Committee met and had detailed discussions. The conclusion is that the death was due to cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to acute anteroseptal wall MI," it added.

