Karnataka rains: IMD issues warning till Jun 17; red alert in THIS district, schools, colleges shut—all you need to know

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has today issued a seven-day warning till June 17 for nearly all districts in Karnataka, after the southwest monsoon re-activated following a two-week pause, ANI reported.

The IMD warning notes that rainfall will be “fairly widespread” in the districts of south interior Karnataka until June 14 before turning “widespread” for the next three days.

Red alert in Dharwad district: Schools, colleges closed — details The IMD warning for “widespread” rainfall has been issued for nearly all districts in Karnataka, with a red alert in Hubballi area of Dharwad district. The region saw torrential rainfall early on June 12, which caused severe waterlogging in Hanashi village and other parts, it added.

Due to the IMD red alert, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu has today (June 12) declared one-day holiday for all anganwadis, primary schools, high schools, and PU and degree colleges in the area.

IMD forecasts ‘widespread’ and ‘very heavy rains’ In coastal and north interior Karnataka, the weather department has forecast widespread rainfall till June 17.

In Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts (coastal Karnataka) — IMD has forecast “heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 30 to 40 kilometre per hour (kmph), which likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places”.

In Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag districts (north interior Karnatak) — “heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain with sustained wind likely to occur at one or two places”.

In south interior Karnataka the prediction is for “fairly widespread” rainfall till June 14, before turning “widespread” for the next three days.