Karnataka rains: IMD issues warning till Jun 17; red alert in THIS district, schools, colleges shut—all you need to know

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has today issued a seven-day warning till June 17 for nearly all districts in Karnataka, after the southwest monsoon re-activated following a two-week pause, ANI reported.
The IMD warning notes that rainfall will be “fairly widespread” in the districts of south interior Karnataka until June 14 before turning “widespread” for the next three days.
The IMD warning for “widespread” rainfall has been issued for nearly all districts in Karnataka, with a red alert in Hubballi area of Dharwad district. The region saw torrential rainfall early on June 12, which caused severe waterlogging in Hanashi village and other parts, it added.
Due to the IMD red alert, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu has today (June 12) declared one-day holiday for all anganwadis, primary schools, high schools, and PU and degree colleges in the area.
(With inputs from ANI)
