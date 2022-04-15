This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka's capital Bengaluru on Thursday night witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city.
The Bengaluru residents took to social media to showcase the disruption due to rain. Several houses, cars, and vehicles have submerged in the water, and people were also stranded in some places due to the waterlogging on the roads.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, one person electrocuted as rain lashed parts of the city.
The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally. It is being alleged that Vasant, a fruit seller, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole. However, the Bengaluru Police found that a pushcart was attached to the electric pole but there was no cut electric wire hanging from it.
Bengaluru's civic body and the fire department have initiated the emergency operation in waterlogged areas. According to BBMP, 12 trees were uprooted across the city as a result of wind speed.
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain for three more days, the civic body chief asked his force to get ready to speedily attend to complaints such as tree fall, and water blockage on roads and at traffic junctions. Any failure to comply will lead to action against the concerned officials, BBMP Chief Commissioner Sri Gaurav Gupta strictly warned the officials.
He said no citizen should face problems during the rainfall. BBMP teams should immediately reach the places where trees/ branches have fallen or wherever the rainwater gets blocked. Should immediately resolve the issue and facilitate smooth traffic.
Meanwhile, the weather monitoring agency has predicted normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season this year. As per the IMD, rainfall will be 96% to 104% of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 87 cm of the 1971-2020 period.
