Karnataka weather forecast: Parts of Karnataka are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said on Monday. According to its prediction, widespread moderate to light rains with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour is likely in South Interior Karnataka districts, Malnad and coastal Karnataka and light rains in North Interior Karnataka districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mandya and Mysuru districts in the South Interior Karnataka are expected to receive isolated heavy rains with widespread light rains in the remaining south interior districts.

Districts of Haveri, Vijayanagara, and Ballari in the North interior of the state are likely to witness isolated very light to light rains. Malnad is expected to witness light to moderate rains while Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga are expected to witness isolated to scattered heavy and very heavy rains.

Widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts while scattered very light to moderate rains likely over Uttara Kannada district.

