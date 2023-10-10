Karnataka High Court allows Dr Cyriac Abby Phillips ‘The Liver Doc’ to access suspended X account
Philips hails from Kerala and is known for his social media posts and YouTube videos that claim to debunk pseudoscience and reject the prevalent notions about home remedies
The Karnataka High Court today in an order issued had allowed the restoration of the X account of Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who is better known as TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) on social media. The high court in its order modified the trial court's order as reported by Bar and Bench.