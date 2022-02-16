The Karnataka high court has deferred the hearing on petitions filed against the banning of Hijab in educational institutes for Thursday.

Earlier, Senior Advocate Prof Ravivarma Kumar, appearing for the petitioners, had referred to the Karnataka Education Act in the High Court, news agency ANI reported.

The Act says that when educational institutions want to change the uniforms of students, they have to inform them a year in advance. So, Kumar said, if they (the state government) want to ban hijab, they'll have to inform one year in advance, he told the court.

He had asked the high court that since there's no prohibition against hijab, under what authority or rule students were students asked to stay out of class.

Meanwhile, senior schools reopened in Karnataka on Wednesday after the HC's interim order that allowed classes up to standard 10 to resume from February 16. Chaos prevailed in several pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were opened on Wednesday after remaining shut for a week owing to the Hijab row, as the Burqa-clad Muslim students were barred from entering.

The Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week had restrained the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

With agency inputs

