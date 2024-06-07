Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnap case linked to son Prajwal
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, June 7, granted Prajwal Revanna's mother Bhavani Revanna anticipatory bail, subject to certain conditions.
The Karnataka High Court granted anticipatory bail to suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's mother, Bhavani Revanna, in a case filed against her on Thursday, reported Bar and Bench. However, the court has asked Bhavani to ensure cooperation with the probe and not enter Hassan district or KR Nagar in Mysore.