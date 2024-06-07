The Karnataka High Court granted anticipatory bail to suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's mother, Bhavani Revanna, in a case filed against her on Thursday, reported Bar and Bench. However, the court has asked Bhavani to ensure cooperation with the probe and not enter Hassan district or KR Nagar in Mysore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On June 1, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had issued a notice to Bhavani asking her to be present at her home as there was a need to question her in the kidnap case linked to allegations of sexual abuse against her son.

When a team of SIT sleuths reached Bhavani’s house on the same day, ‘Chennambika Nilaya’, she was not present. The SIT also carried out searches at various locations including Mysuru, Hassan, Bengaluru, Mandya and Ramanagara. The searches were also done at Bhavani's relatives' houses to track her, but she was not found earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The JD(S) first family, especially former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's son H D Revanna, his wife Bhavani and son Prajwal, is in soup after scores of explicit videos came out on April 21 and Prajwal, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from the Hassan constituency as an NDA candidate, fled to Germany.

Prajwal was arrested over allegations of sexually abusing several women. Bhavani's husband, Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, is also on bail in the same case.

The Karnataka government formed the SIT to probe the cases against Prajwal on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, who wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to investigate the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal, facing sexual abuse allegations, returned from Germany on Friday and was immediately arrested by the SIT at the Bengaluru airport. A special court in the city remanded him to police custody till June 6.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

