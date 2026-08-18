Karnataka high court admits Qatar Holding plea for enforcement of arbitration award against debt-laden Byju’s

Mumbai: The Karnataka High Court admitted a fresh plea by Qatar Holding LLC against debt-laden edtech firm Byju’s, seeking to enforce a SGD 7.2 million ( ₹53 crore) arbitration award against founder Byju Raveendran and his company Byju’s Investments Pvt. Ltd (BIPL) in July.

Qatar Holding, an affiliate of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is also seeking to enforce an earlier award by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre asking Raveendran and his Singapore-based investment vehicle BIPL to pay the fund over $235 million. The amount carries interest at 4% a year, compounded daily from 28 February 2024.

The latest plea pertains to the payment of SGD 7.2 million towards arbitration costs and the freeze on assets of Raveendran and BIPL up to the value of over $235 million. It also seeks a direction by the court requiring Raveendran to disclose all assets held by him, including their location, value and beneficial ownership.

The high court pronounced an oral order issuing a notice to Byju’s and clubbing it with other connected proceedings. The matter will be next heard on 21 September.

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Qatar Holding’s claim traces back to a September 2022 loan of $150 million it gave to BIPL to acquire 17.9 million shares of Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL). Qatar Holding later terminated the arrangement and demanded immediate repayment of $235 million, including early termination fees and penalties.

It alleged the AESL shares were transferred to Beeaar Investco Pte Ltd, a Singapore entity that it said is beneficially owned by Raveendran, in violation of their agreement. The Qatar fund wants the court to prevent any transfer, sale or encumbrance of the AESL shares.

Control of AESL The AESL shares sit at the intersection of Raveendran’s personal creditor disputes and the broader battle for control and value in AESL, the test-preparation company widely viewed as the most valuable remaining asset linked to the Byju’s group.

The high court had already restrained Raveendran and BIPL from disposing of assets in September 2025. In January, it passed an ad-interim attachment order over Raveendran’s alleged beneficial interest in the 17.9 million AESL shares held through Beeaar.

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The dispute also overlapped with AESL’s ₹250-crore rights issue. Mint reported in January that the attachment order raised questions over the ownership trail and beneficial-interest disclosures related to the AESL stake even as Beeaar participated in the first ₹100 crore tranche of the rights issue.



Other creditors are locked in litigation over the value of Aakash. In a separate insolvency case involving Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, Byju’s holding company, the National Company Law Tribunal constituted a committee of creditors in 2024 to oversee the company’s resolution process.

In July, the NCLT paused the next stage of the insolvency process, including the issuance and finalization of prospective bidders, until 31 August, when it is scheduled to hear the founders’ challenge to claims of lenders seeking repayment of a $1.2 billion loan.

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