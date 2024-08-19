In a major relief to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the high court on Monday asked the concerned lower court to defer all proceedings after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's recent sanction to prosecute him in connection with the alleged MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) 'scam'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court has posted the hearing on August 29.

Siddaramaiah has approached the Karnataka High Court challenging Gehlot's recent sanction.

Representing Siddaramaiah, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Karnataka CM stated that the Petitioner Siddaramaiah, in his petition, has said that the order of sanction granted by Governor of Karnataka is tainted and is part of a concerted effort to destabilise the duly elected government in Karnataka for political reasons.

Singhvi argued that the (Governor) doesn't give a single reason on merits why the sanction ought to be given. “He (Governor) doesn't address a single ground. Says only that there is a conflict of interest and gives one para saying the cabinet is the alter ego of the Chief Minister, who is the accused. Not the accused yet my Lord, but, potential accused. That's all," Bar and Bench quoted Singhvi as saying.

Stating that we will hear the matter on Thursday (August 29), the court said, “Let the magistrate court not proceed with the complaint till then." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Court also directed all parties to file their objections.

“Today, this court is hearing the matter. Now some order by the magistrate court in the sanction will frustrate the proceedings before this court. I, for one, will not permit that," Bar and Bench quoted the court.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah had exuded a confidence that of getting relief from court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My political life is an open book. I have committed no wrong, will not commit any wrong. Using Raj Bhavan, BJP and JD(S) have hatched a conspiracy. to tarnish my image," Siddaramaiah said.