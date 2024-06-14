Karnataka High Court stays BS Yediyurappa’s arrest in POCSO case

In a partial relief to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a stay order against his arrest in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

The high court said Yediyurappa has to appear before investigators on June 17, reported the Hindustan Times.

The coercive proceedings of arrest and detention are kept on hold till the next date of hearing.

Hearing the petition, the fast-track court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Yediyurappa, directing his immediate arrest.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said a non-bailable warrant had been issued against the former chief minister, and police are set to interrogate the BJP leader in the POSCO case.

The BJP has alleged a conspiracy by the Congress in the case to divert attention from a corruption case involving Minister B Nagendra.

"Shocked by the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leaders are engrossed in hatching one conspiracy after another against the BJP," BJP Karnataka posted on its X handle on Thursday.

The post further added, "Congress, resentful towards the BJP, is now attempting to arrest our respected leader BS Yediyurappa, based on a complaint from a mentally unstable woman. This comes after Rahul Gandhi faced court proceedings for spreading misinformation against the BJP in Karnataka."

Yediyurappa, who is presently in the national capital, has applied for anticipatory bail at a special court, seeking protection from arrest.