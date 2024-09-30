Karnataka High Court stayed the probe against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra, others in Electoral Bonds case. High Court of Karnataka ordered an interim stay on the FIR filed against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others till October 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A stay has been put on further investigation in the FIR registered against then Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is co-accused in a case, alleging that he committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds.

The next hearing has been posted on October 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A case was registered against Sitharaman and others on Saturday on the directions of a court in Bengaluru, following a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

According to police, the FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) against Sitharaman, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and office-bearers of the BJP at the state and national levels, based on the order of the special court.

Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra and party leader Nalin Kumar Kateel have also been named in the FIR. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The complaint was submitted to police by Adarsh R Iyer, co-president of the Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP), alleging that the accused "committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds" and benefitted to the tune of more than ₹8,000 crore.

The complainant has further alleged that Sitharaman, through the clandestine aid and support of ED officials, facilitated the extortion of thousands of crores of rupees for the benefit of others both at the state and national levels.

"The entire extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds has been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of the BJP at various levels," the complaint has said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}