Karnataka High Court stays Siddaramaiah govt order seen as move to curb RSS activities

The Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court has stayed the state government’s order that required private organisations to seek permission before conducting activities in government premises.
The order, seen as targeting RSS activities, has been put on hold by Justice Nagaprasanna’s single-judge bench, which issued an interim stay and posted the matter for further hearing on November 17.
The petition challenging the government’s directive was filed by Punashchaitanya Seva Samsthe.
(More to come…)