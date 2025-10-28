Subscribe

Karnataka High Court stays Siddaramaiah govt order seen as move to curb RSS activities

The Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court has stayed the state government’s order that required private organisations to seek permission before conducting activities in government premises.

Livemint
Updated28 Oct 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Advertisement
The Karnataka high court on Thursday declined to halt the state’s ongoing socio-economic and educational survey, also known as the caste survey. (FILE PHOTO)
The Karnataka high court on Thursday declined to halt the state’s ongoing socio-economic and educational survey, also known as the caste survey. (FILE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court has stayed the state government’s order that required private organisations to seek permission before conducting activities in government premises.

Advertisement

The order, seen as targeting RSS activities, has been put on hold by Justice Nagaprasanna’s single-judge bench, which issued an interim stay and posted the matter for further hearing on November 17.

The petition challenging the government’s directive was filed by Punashchaitanya Seva Samsthe.

(More to come…)

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka High Court stays Siddaramaiah govt order seen as move to curb RSS activities
Read Next Story