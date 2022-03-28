Karnataka highway to reduce Bengaluru-Mysuru travel time to 75 minutes

Karnataka highway to reduce Bengaluru-Mysuru travel time to 75 minutes1 min read . 05:27 PM IST
- Construction work on the 10-lane Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 in Karnataka is nearing completion and will open by October
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU: Travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru will soon be reduced to as little as 75 minutes, from 3 hours now, when a 117-km long highway opens to the public, said Nitin Gadkari, minister for road and highways, on Monday.
BENGALURU: Travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru will soon be reduced to as little as 75 minutes, from 3 hours now, when a 117-km long highway opens to the public, said Nitin Gadkari, minister for road and highways, on Monday.
Construction work on the 10-lane Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 in Karnataka is nearing completion and will open by October, the minister said.
Construction work on the 10-lane Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 in Karnataka is nearing completion and will open by October, the minister said.
The project is being developed at a cost of ₹8,350 crore.
The project is being developed at a cost of ₹8,350 crore.
Gadkari added that the project will boost connectivity between the two cities and also provide an impetus to tourism and economy in the region.
Gadkari added that the project will boost connectivity between the two cities and also provide an impetus to tourism and economy in the region.
The state-of-art project has multiple structures like an 8-km long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, 4 ROBs (Road Over Bridge) and five bypasses which will ease traffic congestion and significantly reduce pollution.
The state-of-art project has multiple structures like an 8-km long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, 4 ROBs (Road Over Bridge) and five bypasses which will ease traffic congestion and significantly reduce pollution.
The minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various such infrastructure projects have been announced and it is "our unwavering commitment to complete them in a corruption free, transparent and time-bound manner".
The minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various such infrastructure projects have been announced and it is "our unwavering commitment to complete them in a corruption free, transparent and time-bound manner".
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!