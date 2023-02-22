Karnataka hijab ban row: Girls move SC for permission to take exam in headscarf

The apex court today said that it will “take a call" on listing a plea to allow girls to sit for examinations in the government schools in Karnataka while wearing the hijab after a lawyer urged the SC to give an urgent hearing to this application.

Advocate Shadan Farasat apprised a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud about the Supreme Court's split verdict on the Hijab issue and therefore Muslim girls aren't allowed to enter colleges wearing headscarf.

“They are wearing headscarf. If they are wearing headscarf they are not allowed inside the examination hall. Only on that limited aspect, the court may consider listing it on Monday or Friday," Farasat said.

Advocate Farasat stated that he has moved an intervening application whereby the prayer is only to let the girl student to take part in the exam wearing headscarf.

He submitted that students have lost a year. He also informed the court that exams are beginning on 9 March.

Advocate Farasat told the bench, also comprising Justice P S Narasimha, that a few girls have moved to private institutions because of the prohibition on wearing hijabs but have to take their exams in government institutions. They risk losing another year if not permitted, he said.

“I will take a call," the CJI stated.

Due to the split verdict, the high court's judgement still holds the field.

The split verdict on 13 October, 2022 held off a permanent resolution to the hijab row as both judges suggested placing the matter before a larger bench for adjudication.

The court had last month said that it would consider setting up a three-judge bench to adjudicate the case related to the ban on wearing of hijabs in government schools in the state.

