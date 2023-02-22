Karnataka hijab ban row: Girls move SC for permission to take exam in headscarf
- Advocate Shadan Farasat apprised a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud about the Supreme Court's split verdict on the Hijab issue and therefore Muslim girls aren't allowed to enter colleges wearing headscarf
The apex court today said that it will “take a call" on listing a plea to allow girls to sit for examinations in the government schools in Karnataka while wearing the hijab after a lawyer urged the SC to give an urgent hearing to this application.
