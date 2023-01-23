Supreme Court to consider setting up 3-judge bench to hear Karnataka Hijab ban row2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:38 PM IST
- A two judge bench of the apex court had on October 13, last year delivered opposing verdicts in the hijab controversy, and urged the Chief Justice to constitute an appropriate bench to adjudicate the case
The Supreme Court today said it will consider setting up a three-judge bench to adjudicate the case related to the wearing of the Islamic head covering in Karnataka schools following its split verdict.
