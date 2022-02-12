In the wake of hijab controversy, the primary and secondary education department in Karnataka on Saturday said that classes are suspended for pre-university students in the state from February 12 to February 15.

Meanwhile, on Friday the universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) said they will remain closed till February 16, the Karnataka government said.

However, examinations will be held as scheduled and it has been directed to conduct online classes, state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said in a statement. Earlier in the day, both Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had indicated that a decision regarding reopening Pre-University and Degree (higher education) Colleges will be taken on February 14.

Noting that in view of the Hijab row, DCTE had declared the closure of institutions from February 9 to February 11, Narayan said, now as a precautionary measure it has been extended. This closure is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges, he added.

The government on Thursday had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter. The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9. Earlier in the day, ahead of the reopening of schools, the state government had issued a series of directions to district administrations, aimed at maintaining peace and that the High Court order is not violated.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with some Ministers, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendent of Police (SPs), Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPIs) and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats of all districts, via video conferencing, to review the ground situation.

