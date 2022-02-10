The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered students to not wear any cloth, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

The Karnataka HC said that it will pass an order directing reopening of colleges. The court has also asked students to not insist on wearing such religious things till the disposal of the matter.

It said peace and tranquillity must be restored while adjourning the matter for Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also said that the state administration is trying to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered in the ongoing 'hijab' row in the state.

The Hijab protests began on 4 February at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

Earlier on Monday, students of different colleges arrived that Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles amid the Hijab row in Karnataka.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 to 11 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

The Karnataka HC had earlier appealed student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

