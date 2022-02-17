Karnataka hijab row: High Court adjourns hearing till tomorrow. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The high court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom
Protests had broken out in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes for wearing hijab.
Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.
High schools were reopened across the state on Monday, even as there were instances of students turning up in Hijab and burqa then, only to be denied entry or asked by officials to remove them.
The pre-University education board released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.
On Tuesday, at a school in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, a Burqa-wearing girl refused to write her exam when the school authorities asked her to remove her Hijab first.
In a government school in Indavara village in Chikkamagaluru district, Muslim girls were not let inside the school and were asked to go back. Soon, their parents reached the school and staged a protest.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity.
