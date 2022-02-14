The high court has deferred the hearing of the controversial hijab row till Tuesday. The Karnataka High Court on Monday began the hearing of petitions challenging the ban on hijab in colleges.

Senior adv Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioner, submitted before Karnataka HC that the Government Order (ban on hijab) is a non-application of mind. He says this GO (government order) is in the teeth of Article 25 and it is not legally sustainable.

The petitioners have urged the court to allow girls to attend classes in hijab and continue their education while the government argued that it would be necessary to find whether hijab is essential in Islam.

Kamath said as far as core religious practices are concerned, they come from Article 25(1) & that it is not absolute. If core religious practices harm or offend public order then it can be regulated.

He added,

Law against triple talaq saved families of thousands of Muslim women: Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the law against triple talaq has saved families of thousands of Muslim women from breaking up in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing an election rally here at Kanpur Dehat, the prime minister said the tightening of law and order in the state has also benefitted Muslim girls who used to face problems from miscreants while going to school earlier.

PM Modi's remarks at the rally here come amid a row in Karnataka where schools have stopped Muslim girls from attending classes while wearing hijab.

