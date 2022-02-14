The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday expressed confidence that peace and normalcy will prevail. He had also said that a decision regarding reopening of Pre-University and Degree colleges will be taken after assessing the situation. The government on Friday said that the holiday announced to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the raging Hijab row, has been extended till February 16.