Amid the controversial Hijab row taking the centre stage in the state, the Karnataka police clamped prohibitory orders in Hubballi-Dharwad under Section 144 of the CrPC within a 200m radius of all educational institutions. The prohibitory orders come into effect immediately and will go on till February 28, news agency ANI reported.

The Karnataka High Court is currently hearing the ongoing Hijab ban row in Karnataka's educational institutions. A Karnataka High Court bench of three judges, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi, is hearing several petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was similar in several colleges in Udupi district.

The Pre-University Education Board has released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

