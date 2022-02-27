According to Naidu, the erosion of values has been causing havoc in the world for humanity. "We must restore values, preserve our heritage, promote our culture and feel proud to be an Indian. Be proud that you are a Bharatiya," the Vice President said. Stating that once upon a time, India was known as a 'Vishwa Guru,' Naidu pointed out that prolonged colonial rule has made us forget our glorious past. "India is on the move today and it is time to go back to our roots," he added. In his inimitable style, Naidu told the gathering that discipline, dynamism, education, dedication, devotion were need of the hour in India. "Education is a mission, not for commission. There should not be any omission. We should not give any remission and work for the promotion of the nation with a passion. This is what is required," he said.