The Karnataka Government on Tuesday announced to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees in the revised 2018 pay scales and as under the 7th pay commission. From the existing 24.50%, it has now been increased to 27.25%, effective from 1 January 2022. The hike is also applicable for pensioners.

A notification in this regard said, Karnataka Government revises the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 24.50% to 27.25% of Basic Pay with effect from 1 January 2022.

It further mentions that the 'payment of arrears of DA shall not be made before the date of disbursement of salary for the month of March 2022'. The DA will be shown as a distinct element of remuneration and will not be treated as pay for any purpose, states the order.

Last week, the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners have been increased by 3% to 34% of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022, the Union Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2022 represents an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 31%of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for the price rise, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

