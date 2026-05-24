Karnataka hikes minimum wages by 60%: Check revised slabs in Bengaluru and other parts of the state

The Karnataka government has increased the minimum wages by 60%, according to a state government notification. Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Saturday described the move as “the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of the labour community across Karnataka.”

Here's how revised wage look like in the state: Labourers in Bengaluru get a minimum of ₹ 23,376 per month

23,376 per month The skilled workers would be entitled for ₹ 31,114 per month in the state capital.

31,114 per month in the state capital. The revised rates in other parts of Karnataka would be between ₹ 19,300 and ₹ 21,251 per month. The minister said the revised wage notification aims to strengthen economic security for workers in the unorganised sector and employees across specified industries in the state, while also bringing lakhs of workers under a common framework for the first time.

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"Our government has issued a notification increasing the minimum wages of workers by 60 per cent. Through this, our government has fulfilled a long-pending demand of the labouring community in the state," Lad said in a post on 'X'.

He said the wage revision had been carried out in accordance with directions issued by the Supreme Court and marked a significant structural reform in the state's labour framework.

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"This notification will provide economic security to workers in the unorganised sector and other specified sectors across the state. While determining the minimum wages, the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court Bench have been followed in carrying out this revision," he said.

The minister said the government had also replaced the earlier four-zone classification system with a unified notification covering all scheduled employments.

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"Further, instead of the earlier classification into four zones, for the first time all scheduled employments have been brought under a single notification," he said.

According to Lad, the revised wage structure would directly benefit lakhs of workers employed in 81 scheduled occupations across Karnataka.

The minister thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, Cabinet colleagues and experts for supporting the Labour Department's decision.

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