Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday (March 20) ordered a high-level investigation into the alleged “honey trap” cases in the state. The announcement came during the Karnataka Assembly session, days after Karnataka Police on March 13 arrested two women, aged 23 and 27, on charges of allegedly honey-trapping a BJP leader in the Tumakuru district.

"If we have to save the dignity of our members, we have to put a brake on such incidents. It's a serious issue," Karnataka Home Minister told the Assembly, adding: “I will order a high-level probe into it”.

K N Rajanna, Karnataka Minister for Cooperation, said he came to know that at least 48 people have been "honey trapped" and their obscene videos have been made.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, too, backed the call for a police complaint in the matter.

"Let a complaint be given to the police station first, let's get it investigated," he told media.

Former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar had raised the issue in the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday, accusing the Congress government of running a “honey-trap factory” and demanding action from the Home Department.

Karnataka BJP leader ‘Honey Trapped’ BJP leader Annappa Swamy had alleged that a woman had befriended him on Facebook introducing herself as a beautician, according to an Indian Express report.

Later, the woman continued chatting with the BJP leader on the pretext of selling a piece of land and the two ended up having intimate conversations.

Annappa Swamy alleged that the woman then threatened to share the screenshots of their conversations if he did not meet her.

Thereafter, they met at a lodge and engaged in consensual sex, but the accomplices of the woman recorded them and demanded ₹20 lakh from the politician, the Indian Express report added.

The complainant has alleged that the accused allowed him to go after he paid them ₹70,000 and agreed to pay the remaining amount later.

Satish Jarkiholi alleges 'honey trap' attempts on cabinet colleague Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday disclosed that two unsuccessful "honey trap" attempts were made on a senior minister in the state and called for a police investigation into the matter.

"We will speak to the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah)... have already discussed it with the Home Minister (G Parameshwara). If there is a complaint, it will help the investigation," he said.