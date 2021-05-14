Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence at Shiggavi in Haveri district has been transformed into Covid Care Centre that can accommodate up to 50 coronavirus patients. The minister has also appointed doctors and medical staff to take care of the patients, his office said, as reported by PTI.

His office also said, as many as 50 beds have been installed at the balcony and Bommai now intends to get oxygen concentrators at the facility and thereby come to the rescue of patients with breathing issues.

Claiming that this is the first time a Minister's residence in the state has been converted into a Covid Care Centre, the office said this would reduce the burden on the taluk hospital in the constituency.

Bommai, who also represents Shiggavi Assembly constituency, and family largely stays at their residences in Bengaluru or Hubballi and uses the Shiggavi house during visits to the constituency.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi too dedicated the 50-bed CCC set up at Athani in Belagavi district with his personal donation of ₹50 lakh.

Karnataka CM to donate one-year's salary to Covid Relief Fund

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced that he would deposit one-year's salary to Covid Relief Fund to fight the pandemic. The decision was taken by the state Cabinet earlier this week and the order was issued on May 11, according to a PTI report. The order would be effective retrospectively from May 1. His cabinet colleagues will also do the same.

This comes at a time when the health infrastructure in the state is overwhelmed due to a sharp rise in infection cases in the second wave of Covid-19.

The State has been reporting 40,000-50,000 COVID infections daily resulting in about six lakh active cases. This has led to shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and essential drugs. The government has imposed a lockdown-like restriction from May 10 to May 24 to contain the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, as many as 35,297 new COVID19 cases were reported from Karnataka pushing the infections tally to 20,88,488. Meanwhile, with 344 people succumbing to the deadly virus the death toll touched 20,712. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 5,93,078, the state health bulletin said.

The bulletin also stated, 34,057 discharges today, the recovery total touched 14,74,678. The positivity rate in the state stands at 27.64%, while the fatality rate is .97%.

(With inputs from agencies)

