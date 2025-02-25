Karnataka horror: Cop rapes minor who came to him with rape complaint, ‘threatened to upload video’

A police constable was arrested for raping a minor who came to him seeking help after being repeatedly raped on the pretext of marriage.

Times of India, quoting the investigating officer, reported the girl and her mother came to the Bommanahalli Police in December last year and reported that their neighbour had been pressuring the teenager into marriage. She, however, didn't mention the neighbour raping her, and her mother also revealed she was unaware of the same.

“The constable, who discovered that the neighbour had established physical relations with the girl, befriended her and took her to a hotel room. There, he gave her beer laced with sleeping pills and raped her. He threatened her, saying he had recorded the act on his cell phone and would upload it on social media if she dared to file a police complaint against him.”

The girl later informed her mother about the act, and a case was filed on February 13. Accordingly, FIR was filed under the POCSO Act.

Delhi HC acquits man of minor's rape: Here's why Delhi High Court has acquitted a man of a minor girl's rape, saying it was a case of adolescent love and physical relations between them were consensual.

Justice Jasmeet Singh therefore set aside the conviction of the man, who was 19 at the time of the incident in 2014 and was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The high court said punishing him was a “perversity of justice”.

"... what cannot be lost sight of is that, at the time of the incident, the appellant (man) was 19 years of age and the prosecutrix (girl) was about 17 years of age. Thus, it was a case of adolescent love and the physical relations were established consensually. Therefore, to convict the appellant under the POCSO Act would be a perversity of justice," the court held on February 20.

