Karnataka: Hospitals should inform govt before treating black fungus patients

"The government has taken steps to procure drugs which are enough to treat 35-40 lakh infected persons. Government labs have been strengthened to conduct 1 lakh tests each day and private hospitals can handle 75,000 RTPCS tests every day. Besides this, 50,000 RAT tests are being done every day," he said while adding that 30 lakh RAT kits have been procured and tenders have been floated to procure 1 crore RAT and RTPCR kits and they have been given 4G exemption.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}